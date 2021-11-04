If there’s one thing that last year taught Selinsgrove, it’s that what happens in the past isn’t necessarily going to happen again.
A season ago, Selinsgrove came into the playoffs fresh off a win over Shamokin, only to have the Indians learn from the previous encounter and reverse the result in the playoff matchup. With the Seals once again facing off with the Indians in the first round of the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks hopes his team is ready for the challenge.
“The hardest thing you can do is play the same team twice when you won the first time around,” Hicks said. “The second time is always a bigger challenge, so we’re just trying to keep them focused and not look past (Shamokin) just because it was 33-0, because it was a closer game than that score indicates.”
The numbers of the last meeting — which was the fourth time in the past two seasons the teams have faced each other — bear that out. Selinsgrove led only 7-0 at halftime, but a special teams play in the third quarter changed the game’s momentum and set the Seals up with the short fields they needed to put the game out of reach.
Hicks isn’t expecting that game to carry over to this one, especially because that contest took place back in Week 3, an eternity ago as far as a high school football season is concerned.
“Both teams have changed,” Hicks said. “Whether you look at personnel or scheme things, things aren’t going to be like they were that long ago. That’s somewhat of a disadvantage for preparation, but the advantage is that because it’s so long ago, the kids understand that teams and players change. They hopefully understand it’s going to be a different game this time around.”
One thing both Hicks and Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski are hoping will be different is a better output from their respective rushing attacks. In the first meeting, neither Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats nor Shamokin running back Max Madden had anywhere close to their usual performances, as both finished with fewer than 20 yards for the game.
The Seals won because their passing attack made up the slack and set Teats up for two short touchdowns and their run defense held the Indians to minus-11 yards, which Hynoski knows cannot repeat.
“We have to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Hynoski said. “That’s where everything starts and ends with football. You can’t win a game unless you’re able to do that.”
Controlling the line of scrimmage will be even more important this time for Shamokin, because in Mark Pastore, the Indians will be facing a much more confident and experienced quarterback than they did last time. The first meeting was the moment where Pastore established himself as the Seals’ signal caller, and he’s only grown since.
“He’s had seven (games) since to continue to see the varsity game and defenses and get comfortable,” Hicks said. “He understands that open in freshman football and open in varsity is a lot different. He’s now understanding the concept of throwing guys open and trusting his receivers to make a play.”
But as Hicks said, the Seals aren’t the only ones who will look different in this matchup. Shamokin was able to run the ball well all year against everyone but Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore, and Hynoski said the Indians have worked on a few things to give the Seals a new look and try to reverse the regular-season outcome once again.
“We’re motivated,” Hynoski said. “I’ve been saying all year that we have a very resilient group of kids. Each week is a new week, and we’ve got to take the approach that we’re 0-0 right now. It’s a clean slate, and we’ve got to find a way to take advantage of it.”