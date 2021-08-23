MILL HALL — Selinsgrove wasted little time getting the 2021 golf season off to a quick start in Monday's opening match.
Mike Felty shot a 40 over nine holes at the Clinton County Country Club to help the Seals snap Central Mountain's three-year winning streak with 176-179 over the Wildcats.
The win also gives Selinsgrove an early leg up in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I race over Central Mountain, which has won the last five Division I championships.
Garrett Howell added a 43, and Sam Wetmiller a 45 for Selinsgrove. Gannon Steimling shot a 48.
MONTGOMERY — Dylan Stroup's 45 was the low round of the day for the Wildcats in a victory over the Millionaires at White Deer Golf Course.
Adam Snayberger added a 47 for Mifflinburg in the opener for both teams.
Mifflinburg 200, Williamsport 205
at White Deer Golf Course
Mifflinburg (200): Dylan Stroup, 45; Adam Snayberger, 47; Zeb Hufnagle, 50; Nick Osborne, 58.
Williamsport (205): Alexandria Chilson, 46; Kydreece Burks, 49; Xavier Taylor, 55; Owen Berry, 55.
SELINSGROVE — Sophomore Kennedy Petrovich shot a low score of 44 at the Susquehanna Vallley Country Club to lead the Indians to victory in their first golf match since the dropping the program in 2011.
Kamryn Kramer, and Mitchell Knowles each shot 52 for the Indians.
Luke Fatool shot a 57 to lead Shikellamy
Shamokin 201, Shikellamy 237
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Shamokin (201): Kennedy Petrovich, 44; Kamryn Kramer, 52; Mitchell Knowles, 52; Ben Delbaugh, 53.
Shikellamy (237): Luke Fatool, 57; Lynsie Troutman, 59; Brian Burns, 59; Keegan Bailey, 62.