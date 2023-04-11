LEWISBURG — Sophomore third-baseman Sean Keys earned his second Patriot League Player of the Week honor in the last three weeks. Keys contributed to provide a hot bat in the middle of the Bucknell lineup, and last week he provided two more last-at-bat, game-winning hits in wins over Penn State and Lafayette.
In four games, Keys slashed .450 / .500 / .750 and recorded a home run, three doubles, and 13 runs batted in.
In last week's 17-14 win at Penn State, Keys went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run home run homer in the top of the ninth inning that snapped a 14-all tie. One game later, Keys piled up five more RBIs, capped by a three-run double off the wall in the right-center that erased a one-run deficit in the top of the seventh and final inning at Lafayette.
Keys went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the series finale against the Leopards, making him 9-for-20 for the week and upping his season slash line to .339 / .434 / .626.
In 31 games this season, Keys now ranks second in the Patriot League in slugging percentage and RBIs (39), third in home runs (7), and OPS (1.060), sixth in hits (39) and batting average, and seventh in one-base percentage.