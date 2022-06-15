The Danville News
Danville Area High School students swept first place finishes in all five categories at the Regional SeaPerch Competition.
The underwater robotics team concluded their competition year at the International Competition in College Park, Maryland, on June 4-5, where they finished 10th. The international event brought 132 teams together from as far away as New Zealand, China, Egypt and Qatar.
“The SeaPerch program has been a great opportunity to learn, compete, and have fun. My team and I worked very hard and we are very excited to have made it so far and done so well,” said Griffon Young, Danville team captain.
The team, which consisted of Young, Ben Myers, Richard Weng, Aristotle Rock, and Max DeHart have been working since November to complete the requirements for each category. Categories include presentation, engineering technical report, engineering design process, and two vehicle performance tests.
This year’s theme was space.
“Underwater environments are used to help astronauts train for missions. Astronauts perform a variety of tasks on the ISS that are well suited for remotely operated robots,” Myers said.
The teams were tasked with upgrading the ISS battery system and moving tools for astronauts in a simulation.
Vehicle performance challenges were divided into a speed obstacle course and a mission course. The mission involved opening a door, disconnecting two batteries, and replacing them with fresh batteries, and moving tools from one platform to another without having them fall to the pool floor or float out into space.
Young said the hardest part of the challenge was “the unexpected variables; we had to adapt to the circumstances and be ready for anything.”
The high school team won its spot to compete in the international event after winning first place in the regional SeaPerch competition in Philadelphia where they took first in all five categories.
This year’s regional competition was all online except the pool portions of the events. The international competition was in person. To learn more about SeaPerch, visit robonation.org.