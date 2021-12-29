A search warrant was served on Zerbe Township Supervisor-elect Walter Paczkoskie in order to obtain a cellphone in which state police allege a conversation was illegally recorded.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey signed the warrant and it was served on Paczkoskie by Stonington state trooper Josiah Reiner on Dec. 27, according to the search warrant.
Court documents show after a complaint was filed, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz asked state police to investigate an incident that occurred on Dec. 5 while township officials were conducting water testing in Trevorton.
Police allege Paczkoskie approached the officials and asked what they were doing taking water samples outside of scheduled times. When the township officials said they were authorized to do so, Paczkoskie took out his phone and began to speak into it, according to court documents.
During the investigation, police interviewed an individual who was said to be on the other end of the phone listening to the conversation taking place during the incident, according to court documents.
The individual told police Paczkoskie called and asked the person to remain on the phone and listen so he could back up Paczkoskie if need be, according to court documents. Police allege none of the township officials had any knowledge that Paczkoskie had someone on the other end of the call listening to the conversation.
The search warrant was issued in order to gain access to the phone in order to extract further information, according to police. Police said they believe an illegal interception of oral communications was conducted. No charges have been filed.
Paczkoskie defeated Supervisor Michael Schwartz in the May primary and was unopposed in the Nov. 2 general election.