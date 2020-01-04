Some available resources for places of worship:
-- Church Security offers a free Church Security/House of Worship Vulnerability Assessment Program at this site: http://www.surveyessentials.com/
-- The U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service’s (CRS) in-person facilitated program, Protecting Places of Worship, educates local communities on how to prevent and respond to hate crimes that target religious institutions and fosters dialogue to strengthen relations among government, law enforcement and faith communities. This three-hour program responds to a series of violent acts against houses of worship in multiple communities across the United States and is designed to increase the security of local religious centers. On request, CRS convenes subject-matter experts to provide an overview of hate crime laws, statistics and case studies, and physical security. Visit: for details.
-- Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Protecting Houses of Worship page contains resources for faith and community leaders to assist with preparing for emergency situations. Through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith-based & Neighborhood Partnerships, FEMA brings together government and faith- and community-based partners to assist houses of worship to prepare for, and mitigate against, disasters and emergencies by providing tools, training and technical assistance. Many of these resources are at no cost and complement the Guide for Developing High-Quality Emergency Operations Plans for Houses of Worship (see separate entry). http://www.fema.gov/protecting-houses-worship.
-- International Association of Chiefs of Police includes an article titled “Advising Houses of Worship on a Comprehensive and Balanced Security Plan” on its website at http://www.diosef.org/files/2514/6705/8599/a-comprehensive-and-balanced-security-plan.pdf.
-- Read Active Shooter in a House of Worship, a tip sheet from The National Disaster Interfaiths Network, at http://www.n-din.org/ndin_resources/tipsheets_v1208/07_NDIN_TS_ActiveShooter.pdf.
-- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston has produced Safety and Security Guidelines for Parishes and Religious Education Programs, which includes a focus on faith-affiliated schools. Visit http://www.pilotbulletins.net/weeklymailing/RiskMgmt_SafetySecurityGuidelines.pdf.
-- The website of the Unitarian Universalist Association includes information on “Building Security in Churches,” which it terms an ongoing process. Visit http://www.uua.org/safe/117545.shtml for details.