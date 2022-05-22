What is your deepest value? How do you live your life in accordance with that? Who comprises your Sacred Village of Peace? Who supports you in being your best self and a Peacemaker?
Throughout time, Peace has been understood far too often as either the opposite of war or the absence of it. That understanding severely underestimates the hope and potential of Peace. Peacemaking is an active verb that starts with a sense of wonderment about the Beauty and Abundance in which we live and leads us forward into community.
Peace is complicated because our neighbors, however great our similarities — true and imagined — are different from us. Peacemaking means making room for our differences and then making agreements about how we’ll live together in this space, while including our differences. Through getting to know one another and celebrating those differences, we commit ourselves to growing deeper relationships and more just and peaceful communities.
Before the spate of violence in Buffalo and other cities, I had envisioned a much different column. The hatred and violence of these killings shakes my soul in terror. I love those to whom I am related, those with whom I am friends, and those whom I have never met, whose lives and livelihoods are at risk in this country as a result of their color, their gender, whom they love, their physical and mental abilities, and the deity they worship.
As a Peacemaker, I focus on finding the possibilities for connection and meaning, for creating rather than combatting. I have anguished about the assault on personal rights making its way through our land. I fear where this is headed. I was devastated when my niece, whose wedding I’m performing in October, called to say “Auntie, my friend and I were talking. We’re both marrying men who aren’t white. Do we need to get married before we planned?” All I wanted to say was “Honey, it will be fine.” But I couldn’t. I had to say, “Let me check.” and then I had to come back to her and say, “I’ve talked to activists and lawyers, and nothing will happen before your wedding date.”
Those who seek to limit personal freedoms would tell you that as a seasoned, un-partnered woman, whose wild ideas about deeply loving and honoring all creatures and the planet on which we live render me insignificant and immaterial. But Peacemaking would beg to differ. Those of us who make connections in Love and Hope and Possibilities, in the face of fear, greed, and controlling others, are rising together. It is not “the economy.” It is the connections we make about the sanctity of the living, the loving, and the Peacemaking. Life is precious and beloved. As precious as the first violet on a beautiful spring day. As precious as breath. As precious and precarious as my faith in all of us.
Peacemakers move forward in Hope. We have choices and agency, which we must use to advance Peace. It is time to come together in love and decide who we will be in the land of freedom and opportunity. Each of us must ask ourselves how, together, we’re going to promote Peace and Justice in the face of hate and violence. Gather with the members of your Sacred Villages of Peace and together change the world.
Salaam, Shalom, Peace. Blessed Be.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org.