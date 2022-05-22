Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.