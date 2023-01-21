Seidel C. Shiffer, 50, Williamsport

Seidel Clark Shiffer, age 50, of Williamsport, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1972, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Clark and Evelyn Ettinger Shiffer. He was a 1990 graduate of West Snyder High School. In 1998, he answered the call to preach and served as pastor of the Tunkhannock Pilgrim Holiness Church and Head of the Christian school, the Endless Mountains Christian Academy.
In 2003, he moved back to his hometown of Beavertown, where he served as assistant pastor of the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church under Rev. James Plank until 2005.
For more than 10 years, he was an owner and operated the Timeless Furniture and Interiors of Williamsport, where he was an interior designer.
Seidel was a member of the NRA. He loved to sing and had sang locally with the New Horizon Singers gospel group. He was very gifted artistically and will be remembered as a loving and kind man.
He was very family oriented, with his children bringing him his greatest joy.
Surviving are two sons, Blakelee Shiffer and his fiancee Christine, of Mifflinburg, Brady Shiffer and his fiancee Rejina, of Beavertown; two daughters, Adelynn Shiffer and her fiancé David Herman, of Hope, Ark., and Isabella McNier and her husband Aaron of McClure; two grandchildren, Noah and Isla Shiffer; four sisters, Trueeda (Van) Keister of Troxelville, Donna (Boyd) Day of Beavertown, Wanda Troxell of Beaver Springs, and Rhonda (James) Verdone of Lincoln Park, Michigan, and brother David Knouse of Middleburg.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 10-11 a.m. at the Beavertown Gods Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. James Plank officiating. Burial will be in the Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg.