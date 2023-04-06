SUNBURY — Freshman Alyvia Herrold's lone hit in the game allowed Faylee Showers to score the game winning run in the top of the seventh inning for the Seals.
Kiersten Dupert recorded five strikeouts on the mound as Selinsgrove wins their third consecutive game.
Kianah Lenner went 2-for-3 at the plate for Shikellamy (2-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I). Taylor Treas struck out three hitters in the loss.
Selinsgrove 1, Shikellamy 0
Selinsgrove;000;000;1 — 1-5-3
Shikellamy;000;000;0 — 0-5-2
WP: Kiersten Dupert. LP: Taylor Treas.
Selinsgrove: Grace Landis 1-for-3; Alison Beddall 1-for-3; Chloe Rumberger 1-for-3; Faylee Showers 1 run; Katelyn Eisley 1-for-1; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-3.
Shikellamy: Ella Oakes 1-for-4; Reagan Weist 1-for-2; Allison Minnier 1-for-3; Kianah Lenner 2-for-3.