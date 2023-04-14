MILTON — The Seals put the game away by running eight times in the fourth inning. Alison Beddall went 2-for-4 at the plate, both of her hits resulted in a double and a home run. Beddall also recorded a game-high four RBIs during the HAC-crossover contest. Five other players for Selinsgrove (5-4 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) scored twice.
Fedder scored Milton's only run in the second inning. Nickles, Stork, and Hess gave the Black Panthers (0-5 overall, 0-3 HAC-II) their three hits.
Selinsgrove 13, Milton 1 (4 innings)
Selinsgrove;131;8 — 13-11-1
Milton;010;0 — 1-3-2
Aubrei Hoyles and Kiersten Dupert. Fedder and Winder.
WP: Hoyles. LP: Fedder.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kylee Hessek 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Alison Beddall 3-for-4, double, HR, 4 RBIs; Chloe Rumberger 0-for-3, run; Maddison Burd 1-for-3, 2 runs; Dupert 0-for-2, run; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-1, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hoyles 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; 2 RBIs.
Milton: Nickles 1-for-2, RBI; Stork 1-for-2; Hess 1-for-2; Fedder 0-for-2, run.