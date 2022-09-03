PLYMOUTH — Georgia Tsioles scored the only goal for Wyoming Valley West early in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter Carly Aument dished out two assists to Cassidy Kibler to tie the game, and to Lexi Freed who scored the game winning goal at the 4:20 mark.
Selinsgrove 2, Wyoming Valley West 1
First Quarter
WVW-Georgia Tsioles, 13:05.
Fourth Quarter
S-Cassidy Kibler (Carly Aument), 9:42; S-Lexi Freed (Aument), 4:20.
Shots: S 13-6. Corners: S 14-3. Saves: Wyoming Valley West 10 (Ariana Rysz); Selinsgrove 5 (Emily Gelnett 2, Isabella Auman 3).