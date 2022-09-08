SELINSGROVE — After Brooklyn Wade took the first singles game in three sets against Eden Miller, the Seals would capture the next two games with wins from Alaina Liesenfeld and Siena Rodgers as Selinsgrove takes a 2-1 match lead going into doubles.
Kyleigh Snyder and Abigail Kitchen would tie the match by taking the first doubles game in three sets. Eveline Straub and McKenna Ulrey take the second game in both sets leading to a Selinsgrove 3-2 match win over the visiting Black Panthers.
Selinsgrove 3, Milton 2
Singles
Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Eden Miller, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-4, 6-3; Siena Rodgers (S) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Kyleigh Snyder & Abigail Kitchen (M) def. Evelyn Hostetter & Alexa Joiner, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Eveline Straub & McKenna Ulrey (S) def. Aubree Carl & Emily Seward, 6-4, 6-3.