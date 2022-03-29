SELINSGROVE — After dropping the first game in singles, Shikellamy's Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool captured the next two games as the Braves lead their rivals 2-1 heading into doubles.
In the first doubles game, Neil Slavishak and Garrett Spriggle won the first set 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-5, then they captured the second set 6-0. The Seals would go on to win the match 3-2 after David Lyttle and Andon Kloostra won the other doubles game via forefit.
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (Sel) def. Jack Weaver, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Micah Moyer (Shik) def. Chris Feiler, 6-3, 6-3; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Ben Rowan, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Neil Slavishak - Garrett Spriggle (Sel) def. Kaden Gold - Fernando Nunez, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; David Lyttle - Andon Kloostra (Sel) won by forefit.