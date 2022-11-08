ALLENTOWN — The Selinsgrove Seals scored all three of their goals in the second half of their first round game in the Class 3A state playoffs against Southern Lehigh after trailing 1-0 at halftime.
Colin Findlay assisted on the Seals' first two goals coming from Nick Ritter and Will Magee. With 4:05 remaining in regulation, Jake Keeney scored the game winning goal for Selinsgrove.
With the victory, Selinsgrove improves to 19-2 and will meet Springfield Township, the District I champion, in the quarterfinals this Saturday.
Jack Johnson and Landon Bealer scored both goals for Southern Lehigh as the Spartans end their season with an overall record of 13-7-1.
PIAA Class 3A First Round
at Emmaus High School
Selinsgrove 3, Southern Lehigh 2
First half
SL-Jack Johnson (Brandon Verna), 26:12.
Second half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 21:28; SL-Landon Bealer, 19:20; S-Will Magee (Findlay), 14:25; S-Jake Keeney (Logan Rodkey), 4:05.
Shots: S 18-15. Corners: Tie 7-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Jonah Erb); Southern Lehigh 7 (Ayden Scharper).