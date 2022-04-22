MILTON — Garrett Spriggle won a third and decisive set against Milton's Gaven Russell in the third singles game to clinch the match for Selinsgrove.
The Black Panthers' lone match point came in the first doubles game when Luke Embeck and Talen Hoffer won sets two and three after dropping the first set 6-4.
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-1; Ben Rowan (S) def. Noah Heimbach, 6-0, 6-3; Garrett Spriggle (S) def. Gaven Russell, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Doubles
Luke Embeck - Talen Hoffer (M) def. Andon Kloostra - David Lyttle, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, Selinsgrove won 2nd double via forefit.