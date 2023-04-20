JERSEY SHORE — Freshman Alyvia Herrold scored two runs for the Seals during the HAC-I contest. Cassidy Shay, Teagan Ritcher, and Grace Landis scored the other runs for Selinsgrove (6-6, 4-2) on Thursday afternoon. Kylee Hessek, Alison Beddall, and Maddison Burd recorded the team's three RBIs and each had one hit during the game.
Lynna Clark and Isabelle Engel contributed both at the plate and on the mound for the Bulldogs. The two combined to record seven strikeouts, all three of the team's RBIs, and each went 1-for-4 at bat.
Grace Lorson, Danielle Miller, and Kalyssa Johns scored Jersey Shore's (4-4, 1-4) three runs in the loss.
Selinsgrove 5, Jersey Shore 3
Selinsgrove;003;110;0 — 5-6-2
Jersey Shore;001;000;2 — 3-6-2
WP: Kiersten Dupert. LP: Isabelle Engel, Lynna Clark.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-4, run; Kylee Hessek 1-for-4, RBI; Alison Beddall 1-for-4, RBI; Teagan Ritcher 1-for-2, run; Maddison Burd 1-for-1, RBI; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-2, 2 runs; Grace Landis 0-for-2, run.
Jersey Shore: Grace Lorson 0-for-3, run; Danielle Miller 2-for-4, double, run; Clark 1-for-4, triple, RBI; Engel 1-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Jocelyn McCracken 1-for-4; Emma Phirman 1-for-3; Kalyssa Johns 1 run.