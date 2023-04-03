MIFFLINBURG — Selinsgrove wins their second match of the season by sweeping Mifflinburg in the HAC-crossover contest.
The Seals head to Williamsport this afternoon for their next match, while the Wildcats (0-4 overall, 0-3) host Bloomsburg.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Matthew Blake 6-0, 6-0; McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-1, 6-1; Benjamin Rowan (S) def. Jacob Post 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Christopher Feiler & Joaquin Basu (S) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 6-1, 6-0; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (S) def. Ryan Sauers & Reese Conklin 6-2, 6-0.