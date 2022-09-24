GLEN ROCK — Nick Ritter ended the game with four goals for the Seals (9-2 overall, 3-0 HAC-I) in their non-conference road win over Susquehannock. Both Jake Keeney and Logan Rodkey each finished with a goal and two assists.
Selinsgrove 6, Susquehannock 2
First half
Sus-Gabe Glanz, 35:15; Sel-Logan Rodkey (Jake Keeney), 28:00; Sel-Nick Ritter (Rodkey), 23:04; Sel-Ritter (Rodkey), 12:40; Sus-Abass Ndiaye (Gavin Gootee), 9:49.
Second half
Sel-Ritter (Jace Diehl), 35:22; Sel-Keeney (Colin Findlay), 30:31; Sel-Ritter (Keeney), 10:02.
Shots: Tie, 17-17. Corners: Sel 4-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 8 (Jonah Erb); Susquehannock 6 (Cooper Sistrunk).