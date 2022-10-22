SELINSGROVE — With 48 seconds left in the first half, Nick Ritter broke the Selinsgrove boys soccer single season record with his 39th goal of the season. In the second half, Ritter scored another goal pushing the record to 40 goals. He now has amassed 130 career goals.
Colin Findlay finishes the game with two goals and four assists, three of them were to all of Ritter's goals. The Seals conclude the regular season with an overall record of 16-2 following their non-conference victory over Wellsboro.
Caden Smith scored a goal for the Hornets with under 13 minutes to go in the game to avoid the shutout. The loss snaps their nine game winning streak and Wellsboro is now 15-3 on the season.
Selinsgrove 6, Wellsboro 1
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Colin Findlay), 38:39; S-Ritter (Findlay), 0:48.
Second half
S-Logan Rodkey (Findlay), 26:52; S-Findlay (Ritter), 26:30; S-Findlay (Ritter), 24:15; S-Ritter (Findlay), 13:41; W-Caden Smith, 12:48.
Shots: S 36-7. Corners: S 8-0. Saves: Wellsboro 18 (Aiden Gehman); Selinsgrove 5 (Jonah Erb).