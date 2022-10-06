WILKES BARRE — With their victory over Wilkes Barre, the Selinsgrove Boys Soccer program wins its 500th game in the school's history.
Nick Ritter finishes with three goals and two assists in the game. Colin Findlay and Jake Keeney each ended with a goal and an assist of their own. Logan Rodkey scored the other goal for the Seals (13-2 overall, 6-0 HAC-I) as part of a three goal span in the first two and a half minutes of game play.
Selinsgrove will head to Williamsport as they face the Millionaires in HAC-I action next Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 6, Wilkes Barre 2
First half
S-Logan Rodkey (Nick Ritter), 39:01; S-Ritter (Jake Keeney), 38:38; WB-Jefry Campos-Paz (Evan Corcoran), 37:37; S-Ritter, 1:27.
Second half
WB-Anthony Conten, 17:11; S-Colin Findlay (Ritter), 12:16; S-Ritter, 4:23; S-Keeney (Findlay), 1:38.
Shots: S 23-19. Corners: WB 4-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 10 (Jonah Erb); Wilkes Barre 8 (Jonah Stegmueller).