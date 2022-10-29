MILTON — Behind three goals and two assists from Nick Ritter, Selinsgrove advances to the District IV Class 3A championship game following their 7-0 shutout win over Athens in the semifinals. Colin Findlay finishes with two goals of his own, while Jake Keeney ended with a goal and an assist.
The Seals will meet Jersey Shore in the championship game following the Bulldogs 2-1 semifinal victory over Shikellamy in the other semifinal game.
District IV Class 3A Semifinals
at Milton HS
Selinsgrove 7, Athens 0
First half
S-Colin Findlay (penalty kick), 37:38; S-Nick Ritter (Evan Dagle), 31:45; S-Ritter, 15:53; S-Ritter (Jake Keeney), 5:58.
Second half
S-Findlay (Ritter), 34:34; S-Logan Rodkey, 21:37; S-Keeney (Ritter), 19:20.
Shots: S 27-5. Corners: S 16-1. Saves: Athens 8 (Grant Liechty); Selinsgrove 3 (Jonah Erb).