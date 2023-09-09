SELINSGROVE — Damien Pardoe and Logan Rodkey were responsible for scoring all eight of Selinsgrove's goals during their non-conference victory as the duo scored four goals each. The Seals lead 5-0 at halftime.
Selinsgrove 8, Mifflin County 1
First Half
S: Logan Rodkey (Isaac Varner), 35:09; S: Damien Pardoe (Colin Findlay), 30:14; S: Rodkey (Pardoe), 29:35; S: Rodkey (Jake Keeney), 24:19; S: Pardoe (Will Magee), 0:44.8.
Second Half
S: Pardoe (Keeney), 38:20; S: Rodkey (Andrew Brown), 34:18; MC: Grady Hoppel, 12:07; S: Pardoe (Ben Gearhart), 2:15.
Shots: S 17-5. Corners: MC 3-2. Saves: Mifflin County 6; Selinsgrove 2 (Xander Goudreau).