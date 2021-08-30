After winning its first league title since 2005 in 2019, the Selinsgrove girls soccer team reached the state semifinals for the second time in program history — and first since coach Cheryl Underhill was a player — in 2020.
The Seals graduated a talented class in the spring, but the team has a taste of success and wants to continue that.
"Our overall goal is to achieve another district title and return to the state competition," Underhill said.
The way for the Seals to do that is to improve throughout the year.
"We need to focus on one game at a time, and continue to grow as a team throughout the season," Underhill said.
Several key players return for Selinsgrove including seniors Cierra Adams, Veronica Stanford and Erin Mullen, junior Ella Magee and sophomore Abigail Parise.
"We have good team chemistry," Underhill said. "We're a hard-working and motivated team, and have a technically strong group of players."
The biggest question heading into the season is who will replace Alivia Ravy in goal for the Seals.
One team that hopes to stop the Seals' run is cross-river and Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I rival Shikellamy. Selinsgrove outlasted the Braves in double overtime in the district semifinals.
"We feel that we are in a good position this year to make a run with eight out of our 11 varsity starters returning," Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. "We also have a very talented incoming freshman class this season, which continues to push our incredible junior and senior players to new levels."
Bilger credited his four-player senior class — Wiley Egan, Averi Dodge, Taylor Sees and Abagael Higley — with pushing the team during the offseason and preseason.
"Consistent time in the weight room and really pushing the entire team to be involved in optional practices over the summer is what makes me believe this will be a quality year for the program," Bilger said.
The Braves return a talented seven-player junior class, as well.
Mifflinburg was also ousted by Selinsgrove in overtime in the district playoff, and the Wildcats return two of the most dynamic offensive players in the Valley — senior Peyton Yocum and sophomore Sarah Fritz.
"Our goal is to win districts and get to states this year," Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. "After our heartbreaking loss last season in the district final, my girls are hungry for revenge this year."
The Wildcats have plenty back other than Yocum and Fritz, with nine seniors and six juniors on the roster.
"Our strength this is year is returning 10 starters from last year, with seven of those being seniors," Hankamer said. "We have to start fast, and play from ahead to get to states. We are very talented up and down the field. I have trust in my girls to start the game giving 110% every single game."
Those three teams and Athens are the only schools in District 4 Class 3A, but there are plenty of challengers for the HAC-I crown that are in other classes for the postseason.
Lewisburg and Midd-West both gave Bloomsburg, the eventual state champion, tough games in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs last season.
The Green Dragons finished as the state runners-up in 2018, and the freshmen on that team are now seniors, with one last chance to claim a state title.
Lewisburg should be tough to score against, led by one of the top defenders in the Valley, Elena Malone.
Malone, a senior, classmate Madison Cardello and junior Madeleine Still are return defensively for the Green Dragons, leaving only one spot defensively for coach Terry Gerlinski to fill.
The bigger holes for Lewisburg are in the midfield and offensively. Three all-Daily Item performers graduated from Lewisburg's front six, including Ella Reish, who was a dominant midfield force.
The good news is Lewisburg has a pair of talented juniors back offensively in Sophie Kilbride and Mikayla Long.
Second-year co-coaches Chris Sauer and Lori Goodling have some holes to fill at Midd-West, but the Mustangs still have high hopes.
"Our biggest strength is an overall good attitude and a willingness to listen," Sauer said. "We expect to be able to compete game in, game out.
"To be successful, we need to be able to connect passes efficiently going forward, and counterpress with intensity when we lose the ball."
The Mustangs have only three seniors — Alyssa Hoover, Tayla Schreffler and Lilly Shutt — and have 15 sophomores or juniors on the roster.
Sauer said working hard on the field was one of the biggest keys for the team.
"Our goals for this season are simple: Continue to cultivate a positive team culture mixed with a very high work rate," Sauer said. "We feel if we can do that, success will follow."
Shamokin returns a talented senior class led by Sarah Hoover and Sadie Komara.
Central Mountain (District 6 Class 3A), Williamsport (District 4 Class 4A), Jersey Shore (District 4 Class 2A) and Montoursville (District 4 Class 4A) round out HAC-I.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
GIRLS SOCCER
(Valley capsules)
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Terry Gerlinski
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: McKenna Meadows, so.; Izzy Wood, so.; Olivia Hockenbrock, jr.; Ella Koontz, so.; Serena DeCosmo, jr.; Madison Cardello, sr.; Medha Yenireddy, sr.; Madison VanBuskirk, fr.; Emma Kasim, fr.; Kara Brazier, so.; Olivia Walker, fr.; Madeleine Still, jr.; Kaitlyn Doran, fr.; Elsa Fallon, fr.; Alyssa Rivera, fr.; Morgan Ramsey, fr.; Mikayla Long, jr.; Addison Altoft, fr.; Elena Malone, sr.; Sophie Kilbride, jr.; Caroline Blakeslee, fr.; Maria Bozella, fr.; Farida Aboueid, fr.; Sophia Romano, fr.; Carol Holmes, fr.; Matia Rudy, fr.
MIDD-WEST MUSTANGS
Co-coaches: Chris Sauer and Lori Goodling
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Alyssa Hoover, sr.; Tayla Schreffler, sr.; Lilly Shutt, sr.; Tessa Berkheimer, jr.; Emma Martin, jr.; Chloe Sauer, jr.; Makenna Stuck, jr.; Sara Walter, jr.; Rylee Weaver, jr.; Rebecca Yount, jr.; Emily Bickel, so.; Jillian Freed, so.; Alyssa Heckman, so.; Rachel Keister, so.; Samantha Landis, so.; Camryn Pyle, so.; Sophie Voneida, so.; Samantha Zechman, so.; Sophie Brown, fr.; Alyssa Deubner, fr.; Audreyanna Norman, fr.; Alexis Shawver, fr.; Claire Steininger, fr.; Leah Zimmerman, fr.
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
Coach: Erich Hankamer
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Hannah Beachy, sr.; Taylor Beachy, jr.; Kristi Benfield, sr.; Cailynn Blannard, so.; Lydia DeFacis, so.; Avery Dewire, sr.; Teeanna Fogle, fr.; Sarah Fritz, so.; Kylee Gessner, fr.; Kennedy Good, sr.; Sarah Herrera, jr.; Lydia Knepp, jr.; Kylei Martin, so.; Anna McClintock, sr.; Avery Metzger, jr.; Megan Reaser, jr.; Ella Robatin, fr.; Ainsley Scott, fr.; Ella Shuck, jr.; Remi Stahl, sr.; Jayda Tilghman, fr.; Emily Walls, sr.; Makayla Weber, sr.; Kayla Winter, fr.; Peyton Yocum, sr.; Alaina Yount, fr.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Cheryl Underhill
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Abigail Times, sr.; Cierra Adams, sr.; Veronica Stanford, sr.; Erin Mullen, sr.; Tyeana Barge, sr.; Areli Aguilar, jr.; Haylee Nava, jr.; Amsa Courtney, jr.; Ella Magee, jr.; Kirsten Yoder, jr.; Madison Kracker, jr.; Nevaeh Fegley, so.; Abigail Parise, so.; Taylor Zacharda, so.; Ella McGlaughlin, so.; Olivia Hoffman, so.; Ava Gamble, so.; Erin Merwine, so.; Alyssa Varias, so.; Hayleigh Longacre, so.; Katie Boyer, so.; Katie Estep, so.; Sophia Lybarger, fr.; Gianna Gamble, fr.; Hailey Beaver, fr.; Hannah Rowe, fr.; Catherine Phillips, fr.; Mauree Koster, fr.; Taya Barge.
SHAMOKIN INDIANS
Coach: Todd Nye
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Unavailable at presstime.
SHIKELLAMY BRAVES
Coach: Mick Bilger
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Averi Dodge, sr.; Taylor Sees, sr.; Abagael Higley, sr.; Wiley Egan, sr.; Kendra Mull, jr.; Hailee Mogush, jr.; Paige Fausey, jr.; Sophia Feathers, jr.; Mckenna Zellers, jr.; Alexis Farrow, jr.; Cassi Ronk, jr.; Elizabeth Ronk, so.; Blaire Balestrini, so.; Allison Anselmo, so.; Rorey Egan, so.; Laney Clark, fr.; Carley Harter, fr.; Jersey Herb, fr.; Emma Koontz, fr.; Makya Michael, fr.; Samantha Newman, fr.; Nadia Smith, fr.; Mollie Portzline, fr.; Tianna Hull, fr.