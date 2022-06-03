SELINSGROVE — The Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium was packed with family and friends of graduating seniors at the Selinsgrove Area High School 70th Annual Commencement on Friday night.
Valedictorian Cierra Adams thanked faculty, family and friends for their support and acknowledged the hardships her class faced during high school. She spoke to how adaptable her class has grown within four years’ time, and how their shared experiences have molded them into better leaders as they exit high school and enter the real world.
“Now is our time to make a positive impact and become leaders,” Adams said. “We shall task ourselves with shaping the world the way we want, to invent a world better than the one we live in now.”
Class of 2022 President Madeline Rowan compared the seniors’ time together to the popular Taylor Swift track, “22,” to summarize the collective experience of a high schooler.
“I'm not a motivational speaker, but I think Taylor Swift sums up today best when she says, ‘We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time. It's miserable and magical,’” Rowan quoted.
Salutatorian Tori Ross encouraged her peers in her speech to have the courage to lead the life they have always dreamed of by following their hearts, not due to external pressures.
“The knot in my stomach has turned to butterflies — not the anxious kind — the free fluttery kind that feel like they could take off into the sky and take me with them to my next destination at any moment,” Ross said of what she has learned about herself. “I'm no longer biting my lip. I'm laughing. And as it turns out, I did end up becoming salutatorian. However, I would be just as happy if I were down there with my classmates cheering someone else on.”
Graduating senior Maddie Hoover will attend the University of Minnesota in the fall to major in Food Science. Hoover said that she is proud of her class for making it through the challenges posed by the pandemic midway through their high school education.
“I’m super excited for our future,” Hoover said. “I will miss all of the love that the teachers share for us, and all of my family and friends on my field hockey team.”
The Selinsgrove Area High School Symphonic Band opened the evening with a processional, followed by a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” from high school band and chorus members. High school Principal Matthew Conrad asked student recipients of scholarships and awards to be recognized mid-evening.
The Honors Choir sang the Alma Mater to bring the evening to a close before the senior class tossed their graduation caps into the air in unison.
Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski presented the Class of 2022, followed by a presentation of diplomas by Assistant Principal Paul Bozella, Conrad and David Hess, president of the Board of Education.
Senior Aaron Rothermel, who will attend Juniata College and play football in the fall, said that it means a lot to him to make it through high school with his friends, whom have been by his side until the end.
His fellow senior and lacrosse teammate Garrett Howell, who will attend Bridgewater College in the fall to major in business and administration, said that he is very happy about graduating and he is proud of how his class has handled and endured hard times. He said he will miss the people of Selinsgrove the most.