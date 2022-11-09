SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council will review on Monday a proposed budget of nearly $2 million that currently has a $30,000 deficit.
In advance of next week's meeting, finance committee members Marvin Rudnitsky, Bobbie Owens and Sara Lauver on Wednesday went through the proposed spending plan for 2023 with borough Manager Lauren Martz and Assistant Manager Sherri Badman.
The current $30,000 deficit would take a 1 mill of tax increase to close, said Badman.
"We've see it a lot worse," said Owens of prior year shortfalls leading into budget adoptions.
The full council will review the proposed spending plan at 6:30 p.m. Monday in borough chambers. A tentative budget vote will be held Dec. 5 with the final adoption in late December.