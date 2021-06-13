From Staff Reports
SELINSGROVE — Collin Kline received the highest award in scouting, the Eagle Scout Award, in a ceremony on May 9 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove.
Collin was born March 15, 2003, to Jeremy and Angie Kline. He has a sister, Julia Kline and a cat he loves named Mitzey. His grandparents are John and Mary Lou Bakowicz of Sunbury and Dale and Lee Kline of Winfield.
Collin began his scouting career in 2012 when he joined Cub Pack 3419 in Selinsgrove as a Webelo scout. There he earned the highest Cub Scout award, the Arrow of Light.
While in Cub Scouts he also earned two religious awards, the God and Me Award, and the God and Family Award. In March of 2014, Collin crossed over to Boy Scout Troop 419. Since joining Troop 419, Collin has attended summer camp at Camp Karoondinha for four years.
In 2015 he also earned his Boy Scout religious award, the God and Church Award.
In 2017 Collin canoed with his troop 50 miles down the Delaware River earning his Fifty Mile Canoeing Award, and in the same year biked 50 miles through the Little Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania thereby earning his Fifty Mile Biker Award.
In 2018, Collin was in the group of scouts and scouters that hiked 35 miles through the rugged Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
In 2020, Collin was fortunate to be among the 12 scouts and scouters who traveled more than 6,400 miles, through 13 states on a scenic trip across western United States.
Collin held the following positions of responsibility: Assistant Patrol Leader, Chaplain Aide, Scribe, Librarian, and Patrol Leader. He passed BSA Leadership Training. He earned the Fifty Mile Biker Award, the Fifty Mile Canoeist Award, and his church’s God and Church Award. Collin was an avid camper and hiker. He camped out 75 nights and hiked 98 miles while a member of Troop 419. For his efforts, in 2018 he received the National Outdoor Camping Gold Award.
In service to his community, Collin participated in 25 different service projects for a total of 86 hours. In completing his Eagle requirements, he earned a total of 23 merit badges.
Collin’s Eagle Project was to improve the Selinsgrove Community Pool through landscaping and mulching the front of the pool house. Additionally, the right side of the pump house was landscaped with vinyl edging and covered with eight tons of 2b and 3b stone, thereby eliminating the weeds and overgrowth. The square footage landscaped was 931 feet. The project took a total of 192 man hours. It is a tribute to Collin and the scouts of Troop 419 that gave the Selinsgrove Community Pool a new fresh and neat appearance.
Collin has been a trombonist in the Selinsgrove High School Band for the last four years. He continues to enjoy hiking and outdoor activities such as hunting and kayaking. He has been an aid for religious education at St. Pius X church for the last six years. He also participates in service projects in the church youth group by helping with landscaping at the church and cleaning out stables for horses used by disabled children.
Collin has an avid interest in paleontology and electronics. Currently, in his senior year he is attending SUN Area Technical Institute. His future plans are to attend Bloomsburg University for a Natural History track to prepare him for paleontology.
Collin is the 110th scout from Troop 419 to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.