SELINSGROVE — The honors choir and marching band at Selinsgrove Area High School spent the week after Thanksgiving in Disney World.
Altogether, nearly 100 students represented the school district at the Florida theme park: 48 performers in the Honors Choir, and 71 in the Marching Band, with 25 students performing in both.
“It was an incredible experience and opportunity to be able to perform at Disney, especially since this was my first ever time at the park,” said Dylan Arnold, a senior at Selinsgrove Area High School and a two-year member of the Honors Choir. “It felt like our hard work and dedication to performing these songs to our best ability was actually paying off.”
Nine chaperones, a nurse, and the directors of both groups — Nicholas Eischeid, music teacher and band director at the high school, and Rachel Ulsh, choral and musical director — accompanied the students.
“These students were excited about this opportunity,” Ulsh said, adding that for some students like Arnold, it was their first visit to Disney, but for all of them it was a unique opportunity to be a Disney performer.
“They put the work into learning the pieces and performing well,” she said. “I am proud of their efforts, dedication, and professionalism in preparing for the trip and during the trip.”
This was the first time since 2017 that the honors choir and marching band — the “Singing Seals” and “Marching Seals” — performed at Disney World. According to Ulsh, the marching band performed at Disney several times prior to 2017.
The Selinsgrove groups were selected to perform through an audition. Ulsh said auditions are open to any school through an online application and video submission of the choir and/or marching band within the same year. The groups must also wear the exact robes and/or uniforms they would wear for the performance at Disney.
According to Ulsh, the Spring 2022 concert video of the honors choir was submitted, as was a video of the 2021 marching band season. Both were submitted in the spring, and they got word of their acceptance in early summer.
“We then hit the ground running with planning the trip!” Ulsh said.
The groups headed to Florida the day after Thanksgiving. While there, the honors choir performed at Disney Springs, on the performance stage in front of the Lego and Disney Store.
“The more the choir sang, the more people gathered to hear and see us perform,” Ulsh said. She added that the marching band had the same experience when they performed at Magic Kingdom.
The choir performed “Carol of the Bells;” “We are the World 25 for Haiti;” “Run Rudolph Run;” and “Na Na Na”. Some songs included accompanists and soloists.
Eischeid said the marching band played a Christmas-themed march called “Christmas in the Town” by Ayatey Shabazz, and their original SAHS percussion cadence, as they marched through the Magic Kingdom from Frontier Land to the main gate.
The students also had plenty of opportunity to relax and enjoy the parks.
“The experience was almost surreal,” Arnold said, “not only for the actual performance, but also for the amount of time we were able to spend with each other at the parks. It was a blast being able to invest myself in the Disney experience while also being with the people I see as a second family in a sense.”
That sentiment was echoed by Aubryana Zettlemoyer, a senior member of the school’s honors choir, for which she has sung alto for three years, and the marching band, for which she has played clarinet for four years. She also served as the band’s drum major this past season.
She said the trip to Disney meant a lot to her. “The honors choir and marching band work hard preparing each of our pieces to look and sound excellent,” she said, “so getting to show that to a larger audience was such an honor.”
“Students should receive training and educational opportunities from other master teachers, professionals, and experts in the field, while also performing at other venues to experience the world and broaden their musical education,” Ulsh said, adding, “It can humble us as performers and allows us to strive for a better version of ourselves as performers.”
Ulsh said they received many words of gratitude from Disney performance staff for the kindness and professionalism of their team, as well as for their superb performance.
She added, “We are proud to represent Selinsgrove at home and outside of the area.”
Ulsh and Eischeid are grateful to everyone who supports the school’s music program.
“We have an amazing team of Booster parents in the marching band and chorus,” Ulsh said. “They put in countless hours with the directors to make sure that these students are provided these opportunities.” She said students also fundraise and work hard. They are also supported by the district and its administrators, and by community sponsors, and community members who follow and share their stories and posts on social media.
Eischeid especially lauded the booster organizations. “They are incredible and worked hard to make this an opportunity for all of our students, regardless of financial circumstances,” he said.
For Zettlemoyer, the experience at Disney as well as throughout her years at Selinsgrove prepared her even better for the future. She plans to play clarinet in both college and community groups.
“The performing arts program here at SAHS has helped me move closer to those goals and become a better musician,” she said.