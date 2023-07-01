The state Senate on Friday confirmed two Valley men to become District Judges.
Scott Zeigler, who will serve in Selinsgrove and Judge William Wilt, Danville's new DJ, were unanimously confirmed, state Sen. Lynda Culver Zeigler said.
Both won duel nominations for their respective seats in the May Primary election.
"I was pleased to work with the governor's office and the Senate leadership to make these early appointments," Culver said.
Zeigler and Wilt ran for the seats after former Selinsgrove District Judge John Reed and former Danville District Judge Marvin Shrawder both retired earlier this year.
Culver said Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to sign off on the new judges, and she said historically it’s been about three to five days before they would assume their roles.
The process was the same as it was for Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey — who was elected to the Northumberland County of Common Pleas — and Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch — who was elected to the Snyder Union County Court of Common Pleas — when they were both confirmed last week by the Senate.
Toomey and Piecuch will be sworn in on Monday and expected to take the bench in the days to follow.
In Sunbury, attorney Rachel Wiest-Benner won both party nominations for the Sunbury District Judge seat being vacated by Toomey, and according to county officials and Culver, the process has begun to get her confirmed by the Senate.
In the interim, a senior judge will begin to hear Sunbury cases, according to Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said he has been in contact with Harrisburg officials and is hoping to get Wiest-Benner appointed as soon as possible.