SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District continues its tradition of having Valley residents come to the middle school and explain what they do for a living to eighth-grade students during the annual career day.
On Wednesday guest speakers from across the Valley spoke to students while organizer and middle school counselor Scott Smolleck made sure the students were prepared with questions.
“We’re extremely thankful that 36 business/community members representing the 16 career clusters presented valuable occupational information to assist the eighth grade students make informed decisions about their future career goals and to also potentially help them identify their ‘spark,’” he said.
“The occupational information that the eighth-graders obtain from the Eighth Grade Career Day can also be utilized to help them schedule relevant high school courses, clubs, and activities that will help keep them on track to achieve their educational and career goals.”
Hailey Haupt, 14, of Selinsgrove, said she was enjoying career day.
“I am having a good time and learning a lot,” she said. “It is definitely interesting to hear about the different jobs.”
Classmate William Thompson, 13, of Selinsgrove, agreed.
“I am enjoying what I am hearing,” he said. “I like to hear what other people do for a career.”
The careers varied from teachers, law enforcement officers, media members and even a district attorney.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch spoke to children, along with Selinsgrove Area School District Police Chief Mark Wolfberg and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Lt. LeVert Rice.
“I’m always personally impressed with the level of support that business/community members provide to our students. We’re extremely fortunate that the career speakers volunteered their time and expertise to enrich our eighth grade students,” Smolleck said. “Thanks to the career speaker’s contributions, our eighth grade Career Day Program was a great success this year.”
Students Sofiya Lucas, 13, of Winfield, and Connor Kendziorski, 15, of Selinsgrove, both said they were considering all the careers.
“I think it’s great we get to hear from so many people,” Lucas said. “It’s a lot of fun to hear what they do.”
Kendziorski agreed.
“It makes you think about what you want to do,” he said. “But it’s a great and fun day for us.”