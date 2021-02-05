The Daily Item
MILL HALL — Lexy Gabrielson and Veronica Stanford hit 3-pointers in overtime to help Selinsgrove topple previously unbeaten Central Mountain, 48-45, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I showdown Thursday night.
The Seals (4-2, 4-0) got 11 points from Avery DeFazio and 10 from Stanford in taking sole possession of first place in the division. They trailed 15-13 at halftime, but scored 16 in the third, including two Stanford 3s.
Selinsgrove 48,
Central Mountain 45 (OT)
Selinsgrove (4-2, 4-0) 48
Lexy Gabrielson 2 0-0 6, Alyssa Latsha 1 2-4 4, Avery DeFazio 4 3-6 11, Lizzy Diehl 2 3-4 8, Cierra Adams 4 1-3 9, Veronica Stanford 3 1-1 10. Totals 16 10-18 48.
3-point goals: Stanford 3, Gabrielson 2, Diehl.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Emily Davis.
Central Mountain (5-1, 3-1) 45
Avery Baker 4 0-0 10, Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 3, Mia Kopysciansky 0 1-2 1, Ava Renninger 3 6-10 14, Quinlynn McCann 4 3-6 11, Kiahna Jones 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 12-20 45.
3-point goals: Baker, Renninger, Fisher.
Did not score: Reese Doyle.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 7 6 16 10 9 — 48
Central Mountain 10 5 15 9 6 — 45
n Midd-West 49, Danville 36
MIDDLEBURG — On the strength of career-best scoring from Rylee Shawver and Chloe Sauer, Midd-West downed Danville in a HAC-I matchup.
Shawver scored 18 points, including 12 in the first half as the Mustangs (3-4 overall, 1-4 HAC-I) went ahead 22-17. Sauer scored all 15 of her points after halftime when Midd-West pulled away.
Ella Dewald scored 14 points to pace the Ironmen (1-4, 1-2), who played their first game since Jan. 16.
Midd-West 49, Danville 36
Danville (1-4, 1-2) 36
Olivia Outt 0 0-2 0, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6, Ella Dewald 4 4-5 14, Maddy Sauers 1 1-2 3, Savannah Dowd 3 1-5 7, Riley Outt 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 6-14 36.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, Dewald 2.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Grace Everett, Chloe Hoffman.
Midd-West (3-4, 1-4) 49
Rylee Shawver 7 2-4 18, Makenna Dietz 2 0-0 4, Chloe Sauer 7 1-2 15, Bella Fave 4 0-0 8, Alexis Walter 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 5-8 49.
3-point goals: Shawver 2.
Did not score: Sage Phillips, Sarah Shupp, Leah Ferster, Carmyn Markley, Marlo Spriggle.
Score by quarters
Danville 7 10 10 9 — 36
Midd-West 17 5 15 12 — 49
n Southern Columbia 65,
Central Columbia 46
CATAWISSA — Ava Novak scored a career-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers, to power Southern Columbia to a HAC-II win.
Ally Griscavage scored 14 of her 20 points (four off her career-best) in the first half for Southern Columbia (6-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-II).
Southern Columbia 65,
Central Columbia 46
Central Columbia (4-5, 2-5) 46
Caitlyn Weatherill 2 0-0 6, Ellie Rowe 4 0-0 8, Maddy Blake 3 0-0 6, Lindsey Bull 1 0-0 2, Alaina Humphrey 1 0-0 2, Alyx Flick 6 1-2 16, Emmie Rowe 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 1-4 46.
3-point goals: Flick 3, Weatherill 2.
Did not score: Nora Fritz, Maggie Vandermark.
Southern Columbia (6-3, 6-2) 65
Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2, Ally Griscavage 9 2-2 20, Summer Tillett 2 0-0 4, Loren Gehret 3 3-4 9, Ava Novak 12 1-3 30. Totals 27 6-9 65.
3-point goals: Novak 5.
Did not score: Faith Callahan, Maddie Griscavage, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 15 11 8 12 — 46
Southern Columbia 17 19 14 15 — 65
n Mount Carmel 69,
Montoursville 34
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski combined to score 32 points for Mount Carmel in a HAC-II rout.
The Red Tornadoes (7-3 overall, 4-2 HAC-II) led 33-11 at halftime. Renno led Mount Carmel with 19 points, all but two in the first three quarters. Shedleski hit a trio of 3-pointers among her 13 points.
Mount Carmel 69,
Montoursville 34
Montoursville (1-7, 1-5) 34
Maya Neiman 0 1-2 1, Alaina Marchioni 2 0-0 6, Mackenzie Weaver 3 0-2 6, Mackenzie Cohick 1 0-1 2, Madison Cohick 1 1-2 3, Madalyn Adams 3 3-6 10, Anne Baylor 3 0-2 6. Totals 13 5-15 34.
3-point goals: Marchioni 2, Adams.
Did not score: Shianne Klemick, Madison Moll, Sydnie Stone.
Mount Carmel (7-3, 4-2) 69
Mia Chapman 3 0-0 6, Caroline Fletcher 2 1-2 5, Lauren Shedleski 5 0-0 13, Dani Rae Renno 8 3-4 19, Molly McCracken 2 0-0 4, Jenna Pizzoli 4 0-0 9, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-0 5, Maggie McCracken 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 4-6 69.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Katie Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 4 7 18 5 — 34
Mount Carmel 15 18 20 16 — 69
JV score: Mount Carmel 50-34. High scorers: Mount Carmel, Pizzoli 15, K. Witkoski 12.