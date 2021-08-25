With an experienced roster returning, first-year coach Luke Auker has high expectations for the Selinsgrove girls tennis team.
"Our team goal is to win every match and a district title," Auker said. "I know most schools will shoot for this, but I truly believe we have a good shot at this goal."
The Seals certainly don't have to adjust their goals after their season opener Wednesday — a sweep of Susquehanna Township, in which Selinsgrove dropped only eight games.
Selinsgrove will be led by seniors Fiona Finnerty — the 2020 Daily Item Girls Tennis Player of the Year — Avery DeFazio, a second-team Daily Item selection, and Maddie Rowan.
"Our biggest strength is our seniors," Auker said. "All are taking on 'big sister' roles for the season, where they mentor and hang out with their 'little sisters.'"
Rowan and sophomore Murphy O'Brien were a first team all-Daily Item selection as a doubles team last year.
Auker, who led the boys tennis team to the district semifinals in the spring, said his preseason message to the team was about effort.
"I want you to remember this season — of any sport you played — as the one you gave 100% effort throughout," Auker said he told the team. "Whatever happens, happens, but let's not fall short on our goals due to lack of effort."
Across the river, Shikellamy returns an experienced team, as well in coach Bob Seebold's third year.
"We have a good group of seniors this year that started with me my first year," Seebold said. "We have been improving for three years straight, and won five matches last year. This year our sights are much higher."
The Braves' top three singles players are all seniors — Melanie Minnier, Kiersten Strohecker and Olivia Weaver — and all were Daily Item honorees last year.
"We should be very competitive," Seebold said. "I tell the players the goal each year is to improve — first year, zero wins; second year, five wins; this year, more than five.
"A good win against a quality opponent will build confidence."
Seebold said the first focus for the Braves is playing consistent tennis.
One of Milton's most decorated tennis players has returned to take over as coach of the Black Panthers — Carissa Wagner.
Wagner led Milton to the state tournament in 2016, and was named The Daily Item Girls Tennis Player of the Year that season, and was selected to the all-decade girls tennis team for the 2010s.
However, the first-year coach will have her work cut out for her this season, as the Black Panthers began the season with only six players on the roster.
Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells also has a small roster heading into the season, with only five players.
The good news for Wells and the Wildcats is that four of the five — seniors Destiny Jones, Kassidy Reedy and Alexis Scopeliti and sophomore Kooper Haines — are returning starters.
Williamsport, Central Mountain and Jersey Shore round out Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
In HAC-II, Lewisburg coach Sam Harer has a goal set for the Green Dragons to make team districts.
Lewisburg last reached the district playoffs as a team in 2014. The Green Dragons swept Muncy on Wednesday to open the season, a good first step toward their goal.
"The team is on the right track working out in the offseason," Harer said. "As a group they need to go out, play their own games in matches, most importantly, focus on their opponents, and make adjustments during their matches."
Seniors Grace Hilkert, Bridget Kinnaman and Kaitlyn Fessler are expected to handle the singles duties for Lewisburg, and dropped only six games combined in the opener.
"With their experience, they can help the younger players develop their tennis game, skills in a varsity match," Harer said.
There are plenty of Green Dragons to develop, with 22 players on the roster.
Danville has a first-year coach in Nikki Maxfield, and she quickly instituted a motto for her team — "'Learn with each other, compete for each other and unite together,' I think that best summarizes our goals for the year."
Maxfield has plenty to work with in her first year for the Ironmen, as Danville returns five players who received all-Daily Item recognition last year.
Senior Mariana Arnabar and sophomore Mahek Kotru earned a first-team spot as a doubles team; senior Kyra Welliver and junior Sarah Bhanushali were second-team selections; and senior Cara Bohner was an honorable mention choice.
"The biggest strengths of our team are that everyone works really hard; they are all very kind to one another; and they are all fighters," Maxfield said.
GIRLS TENNIS CAPSULES
(Valley schools)
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
MIFFLINBURG WILDCATS
Coach: Matt Wells, second year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Destiny Jones, sr.; Kassidy Reedy, sr.; Alexis Scopeliti, sr.; Kooper Haines, so.; Kise Elliott, so.
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
Coach: Carissa Wagner, first year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Aubree Carl, so.; Lydia Crawford, so.; Leslie Krebs, sr.; Madelyn Nicholas, jr.; Brooklyn Wade, jr.; Jordan Hackenberg, so.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Luke Auker, first year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Fiona Finnerty; Avery DeFazio; Eden Miller; Norah Witkop; Maddie Rowan; Murphy O'Brien; Sydney Youngman; Alaina Liesenfeld; Siena Rodgers; Evelyn Hostetter; Maddy Fertig; Alexa Joiner.
SELINSGROVE SEALS
Coach: Bob Seebold, third year
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Melanie Minnier, sr.; Kiersten Strohecker, sr.; Olivia Weaver, sr.; Allison Minnier, so.; Lily Wiest, sr.; Megan Strohecker, so.; Sabrina Doebler, fr.; Kiana Ulrich, so.; Shannen Sprenkel, so.
DIVISION II
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Nikki Maxfield, first year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Cara Bohner, sr.; Kyra Welliver, sr.; Mariana Arnabar, sr.; Gretchen Pickle, sr.; Sara Bhanushali, jr.; Ella DeWald, jr.; Lilly Pictcavage, so.; Amelia Benjamin, so.; Mehak Kotru, so.; Lilly Nagle, so.; Elaina Soza, so.; Sarah Hancock, fr.; Maya Hasenbalg, fr.; Lucy Mucciolo, fr.
LEWISBURG GREEN DRAGONS
Coach: Sam Harer, fourth year
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Grace Hilkert, sr.; Tara Clark, sr.; Bridget Kinnaman, sr.; Kaitlyn Fessler, sr.; Kassie McTammany, sr.; Julie Kaszuba, sr.; Jennaye Pointer, sr.; Kaitlyn Beers, jr.; Grace Bruckhart, jr.; Sonja Johnson, jr.; Sophia Martin, jr.; Jayden Thomas, jr.; Trinity Zinszer, jr.; Maiya Hauck-Dabney, so.; Annabelle Jiang, so.; Brooklyn Thompson, so.; Vivian Vance, so.; Autumn Williams, fr.; Hadley Thomas, fr.; Bree S. June, fr.; Lucy Gosson-Roy, fr.; Mai Isleem, fr.