Selinsgrove Area High School football game attendees could say the school’s marching band brings the heat.
“The theme of our field show this year is ‘Band on Fire,’ so all of the tunes reflect that in some way,” said Nick Eischeid, Selinsgrove Area High School Band director. “We open with ‘Thunderstruck by AC/DC, then we play ‘Disco Inferno’ by the Trammps; ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ by Billy Joel; ‘Firework’ by Katy Perry and we close with ‘Light ‘em Up’ by Fall Out Boy.”
In the stands, he said they like to play “Penn State,” “‘Ray Seals!,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Crazy Train,” “Land of 1,000 Dances,” “My House” and other favorites.
The 75 person band is led by drum majors Leah Kloostra, Aubryana Zettlemoyer — both seniors — and Elliot Muller, a junior.
Eischeid said band camp went great.
“The kids worked super hard and came into the season ready to rock. I’m really impressed with the progress they’ve made, especially for some of our newer players,” he said. “Also, our vocalists have been giving phenomenal performances since they started working on their songs, and that’s been wonderful to watch.”
The Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band will perform on Friday, when the Seals take on