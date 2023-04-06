Two classes from Selinsgrove High School are in the lead as the Stock Market Challenge hits week seven.
In the high school competition in Northumberland County, Selinsgrove has the top two spots. Mike Stebila’s class has a portfolio worth $1,179,449, well ahead of second place Dan Frake’s class at $343,320. Classes from Milton (Michael O’Connor), Midd-West (Kathy Shelleneberger) and Line Mountain (Karrie Bowman) round out the top five.
In the middle school division, Lee Ann Smith’s class at Lourdes Regional leads with a portfolio worth $127.032, ahead of Kristen Beyer’s class at Danville ($118,814). Jeremy Betz’s class at Warrior Run is third.
In the Union County contest sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, the Lewisburg High School's team led by Michael Creeger is in first with $385,311; double the next two teams from Mifflinburg High. In the middle school contest, three teams from Lewisburg, led by Tris West, lead the way with the top team's portfolio worth $147,687, about $7,000 more than the second-place team.
In the personal budgeting game, Frake’s class at Selinsgrove is first with a score of 45,276, just ahead of Line Mountain’s class taught by Karrie Bowman (44,812). In Union County, West's team score of 45,800 is first.
This world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum includes the Personal Budgeting Game, Online Learning with certifications in Personal Finance and Investing 101, plus the Stock Market Challenge. This cutting-edge, real-time stock market game is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States.