SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove man was flown to the Hershey Medical Center following a golf cart crash on Tuesday in Snyder County.
According to state police at Selinsgrove, Mason Reese Fultz, no age given, crashed a 1998 Yamaha Golf Cart onto the roadway at 429 Ebenezer Church Road in Washington Township.
Police said Fultz was drinking alcohol before the crash. Police said Fultz sustained head and hand injuries but was stable when he was sent to the hospital.
An investigation into the crash is underway, state police said.
— THE DAILY ITEM