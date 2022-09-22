SELINSGROVE — The annual Selinsgrove Market Street Festival returns Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival has been held in downtown Selinsgrove for 43 years. This year's event will feature more than 145 crafters, food vendors, games and animals.
Entertainment will be provided by the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band and performances by members of the Selinsgrove Dance Studio; Burns Tae Kwan Do; Jason Yoder; Bonnie and Mason Wicher; Brandon Barnhart, the 'Electric Piano Man'; the Selinsgrove Choir and more.
The 9th Annual Snader Strong 5K, organized by Jeff Kiss, will also be held.
Festival goers are encouraged to use the shuttle service which will be available from the Selinsgrove High School parking lot.
For more information, visit www.selinsgrove.net or the festival Facebook page.
— MARCIA MOORE