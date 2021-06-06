SELINSGROVE — After four suicide attempts, battling an eating disorder, countless days and nights of booze and drugs, time in jail and waking up covered in her own vomit, Marlo Tamanini got an unexpected sign that her own thoughts of not being wanted finally subsided.
“I woke up covered in a blue foam from the gallon of vodka and bottle of pills I took the night before and thought to myself that God didn’t want me yet,” the 40-year-old Selinsgrove resident said. “I knew on that day God wanted me here and I vowed I would get clean and sober and would change my life forever.”
Tamanini said when she woke up that morning eight years ago she knew it was time to do something about the unbearable pain she felt.
“I think I was already dead inside and for the fourth time I was unsuccessful at leaving this earth so I knew I had to get better or this would become a daily routine until I actually was successful. I thought about my family and my mother, who I love so much, so I got myself together and I went to a rehab facility that day.”
Tamanini, who lived in Sunbury as a child, moved to Selinsgrove in 6th grade and graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1999.
The summer after she graduated she dipped her hands in college but ended up drinking more and more and eventually was using cocaine and other drugs on a daily basis.
She dropped out of school, and moved to Florida, she said.
Things didn’t get any better for Tamanini, as her time in Florida was spent in a drunken state where she had a number of encounters with law enforcement after she totaled six vehicles, ran from the police and had to explain why officers discovered drugs in her car.
“These were dark times, and I want to tell my story to help even just one person realize there is so much more out there,” she said. “If my personal struggles and all I went through battling this disease can help even one person, it makes it all worth it.”
Tamanini said she suffered from clinical depression her whole life and the understanding of that term is something she said took some getting used to.
“I felt sad but had no idea why and I was really suffering,” she said. “People would ask me why I was sad and I had no idea why I was so unhappy and I did not know how to deal with it.”
Returning to Selinsgrove
Tamanini decided to move back to Selinsgrove to be near her family, she said. She also visited various doctors and tried to get medications that would help her depression.
“I had been on a few different medications but it’s like being a guinea pig because even the doctors don’t know how to treat people with depression exactly because we are different. You never know what will work and what doesn’t.”
Tamanini said most of the medications did not work and with darker days approaching, more suicide attempts came with it.
“Some made things worse for me,” she said. “I remember one time when I slit my own wrists and woke up in blood and thought to myself I couldn’t even get this right,” she said. “So I went back to drinking and using drugs to take away the pain.”
Tamanini said she had a support group, people who loved her, so she hid a lot of her issues and her last year of being on drugs and alcohol were spent mostly in the privacy of her own room.
“I stayed to myself and I would just struggle through each day,” she said. “This disease had a real hold on me and I couldn’t stop it or even control it.”
That was when she said she made her final attempt at taking her life.
“When I woke up that day, God stepped in, and I knew I had to get better and I was determined to do that at any cost,” she said.
That was eight years ago, and now the 40-year-old fitness guru, who has since had her daughter, has been clean from all alcohol and drugs for the past 2,950 days, and she has big plans.
“I want to become a forensic psychologist,” she said. “But I understand that this road is a long one because I know my past with drugs and alcohol has taken so much from me that I have to be realistic in what I can do.”
Tamanini continues to participate in various support groups, spending time with her 6-year old daughter and focusing on working her way back to school in order to achieve her dreams.
“Right now I am loving life,” she said. “I know these are things that will take time and I came to the understanding that my choices then are going to interrupt my plans now but I want to be the story of which I was able to overcome all of this,” she said.
Finding a path to success
Phil Campbell, the director at Lackawanna College, in Sunbury, said he wants to talk to Tamanini and discuss her options of getting back in school.
“We have a lot of non-traditional students,” he said. “Life for people can be many twists and turns and I commend her for wanting to get back to school. A lot of people right out of high school have no idea what they want to do and then change their minds often. People can get to a point in their life that they set their minds to this is what I am going to do and they become committed. The hardest step is the first one so I commend her and look forward to meeting with her.”
Michael Grier, a counselor and head of the addiction medicine team at Geisinger Marworth, in Waverley, said recovery is tough, but it’s inspiring to hear success stories.
Grier, who does not know Tamanini, said people enter clinics in hopes to get well and the road is long.
“It is a challenge as people have a lot of things they experience and they are used to medicating emotions from many things, including past events or any sort of past events such as trauma, which also can be a lot of things.”
Grier said Tamanini’s story is one of success.
“It’s inspiring to hear this story and that’s why I do what I do,” he said. “I have seen a lot of success stories. People are their own worst enemies in addictions and taking the risk to trust other people and trust they can change and give it a chance is a tough thing. It’s a radical life change. Going forward it’s about learning to cope, make new friends, and it’s a top to bottom life change.”
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, who is heavily involved in treatment courts, said hearing success stories like Tamanini’s is something he appreciates.
“It’s so heartening to hear and see people recover their lives,” he said. “What’s encouraging is that other people who are struggling with her (Tamanini) struggles can see her success and see themselves in her shoes now rather than before. It gives hope and this is truly a hope story.”
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said every success story is a positive one and she wishes Tamanini the best of luck and supports her.
“I think people don’t realize how often this happens,” she said. “Recovery is difficult but there are a lot of people in recovery on a variety of levels and people don’t realize the struggles they have.”
Troutman said substance abuse, mental illness and alcoholism can affect anyone.
“I think what we have tried to do is focus on positive support and introduce these into the community,” she said. “Everybody’s worth investing in. This story is about that and the stigma around these people oftentimes is not good so to hear one of these stories is amazing. We encourage people to share their stories and we are always here to help.”
Tamanini was working but when the pandemic struck in 2020 she was furloughed and decided to spend time with her daughter and hit the gym
“2020 was actually a great year for me,” she said. “I got to spend so much time with my daughter and I was able to realize I can and want to do so many things.”
Tamanini said she is thankful for the support she receives and wants to give back to others who suffer as she did.
“I am overwhelmed with the amount of support and encouragement I get from people I don’t even know,” Tamanini said. “I spent so much time hating that I realized I was only hurting myself. I try to progress every day. I can’t say this enough, but again, if my story helps one person understand what they are worth, then this was all worth it. Just one person. That’s the success.”