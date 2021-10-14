Selinsgrove had plenty of question marks entering the season — offensively and defensively.
Not only were the Seals without their quarterback from 2020, but also their top two rushers and receivers from a year ago and a pair of linemen.
Defensively, it was a similar story for Selinsgrove.
“When you play a 3-5, you need three stud defensive linemen,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said in the preseason. “We lost two of the three, and our middle linebacker. So the holes are in bad spots.”
Making matters worse, the Seals opened with a pair of “brutal” games at Pottsville and at home against defending Class 4A runner-up Jersey Shore.
“Coming into the season we knew we were going to have to work hard,” Selinsgrove senior Teague Hoover said. “We were missing some key pieces, and had to play top-10 teams. We just had to push through it.”
The Seals opened the season with a 12-0 loss to Pottsville and followed that with a 9-7 loss to the Bulldogs.
“After that 9-7 loss to Jersey Shore — personally, I didn’t think it would be that close — we came together as a team,” Hoover said.
“After the losses we were upset, sure, but we knew we’d have to push through it. We played two of the toughest teams on our schedule off the bat. We had to learn from our mistakes and clean them up.”
Selinsgrove has been rolling since, beating Shamokin by 33, Berwick by 28, Muhlenberg by 17 and Shikellamy by 40.
“The kids have been very focused,” Hicks said. “It certainly would have been very easy after the first two weeks to hang their heads. They went out and beat a good Shamokin team on a Saturday, and have had more confidence each week from there.”
Last week, the Seals earned a 10-point win last week over Central Mountain, which only had one previous loss.
“A five-game winning streak sounds good; it feels good,” Hoover said. “I’ve been here four years, and Central Mountain hasn’t been as good as they are this year. They have a new coaching staff, and they’ve stepped up.
“Our coaches said not to overlook them, and we didn’t. They probably have the second-best offense we’ve seen after Jersey Shore.”
Hoover, an all-state safety who also has two punt return TDs this season, said that one of the biggest factors in the turnaround has been the emergence of younger players.
“(Sophomore quarterback) Mark Pastore has really stepped up,” Hoover said. “Gavin Bastian is 14, and he’s been great. Ethan Miller, a lot of people are stepping up for the team.
“Tucker Teats has been phenomenal for us this year.”
Pastore has thrown for 889 yards and seven touchdowns. Bastian, a freshman wide receiver, has 15 catches for 302 yards and three scores. Teats, a sophomore running back, has 474 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
“It’s been growth and development,” Hicks said. “We had a lot of young guys, especially on the offensive side. Even some of our seniors are first-year starters on offense.
“It was about getting guys comfortable and adjusted to the speed of the varsity game.”
Junior Steven Miller switched from guard to tight end, senior Aaron Rothermel moved from tight end to center, and senior Damien Catherman is another “new face” on offense, in addition to the young skill position players.
Hicks was also quick to credit offensive coordinator Mike Ferriero, who changed the offense from a Pro-I to more of a spread set with Pastore in the shotgun after the first two weeks.
Plus, the Selinsgrove defense as a whole is allowing fewer than nine points per game.
The Seals host Central Columbia (2-5) tonight, and finish the season by hosting Southern Columbia (6-1) and traveling to Montoursvile (3-4) before the playoffs.
“Our confidence is very high,” Hoover said. “We have to keep doing our thing, playing our game and having fun. We’re going toward the playoffs pretty well. We need to keep doing what we’re doing. We can’t let up.”