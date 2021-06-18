SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Rotary Club is planning a car and motorcycle show for downtown Selinsgrove from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Tom Gates, car show committee chairman said the idea came from seeing the success other small communities have had bringing people into their downtown with cars and motorcycles as the main attraction. Committee members are working with the borough of Selinsgrove to block off streets in the downtown to display vehicles.
Participants will be checked in at the parking lot of the Selinsgrove High School and then directed to their parking assignments on the downtown streets. Selinsgrove has a long history of downtown events such as the Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, Antiques on the Isle and the hugely successful Brewfest.
The night will also feature a display of race cars as part of the Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary celebration. Downtown eateries will be welcoming people that attend and the Ann Kerstetter Band will be live on The Commons at the corner of Market and Pine Streets.
Selinsgrove and the surrounding area have a very strong car and motorcycle culture. This event was purposely planned for a week night so it would not interfere with some of the established weekend shows in the region.
The committee decided not to make it an event that is judged. They just want people to bring their cars and cycles out for a summer night get-together in the downtown. Getting people out and into the downtown was the main priority when planning began last year in the middle of the pandemic.
Food, music and people enjoying seeing each other is the goal. Proceeds from the show will be used to support Rotary projects in the community.
The Club is also looking for sponsors to support the efforts that are needed to make an event like this happen for the community. Sponsorship forms as well as registration forms for participants can be obtained by going to the Selinsgrove Rotary Club website. Additional questions can be answered by calling Tom Gates at 570-850-7907.