The Daily Item
The next two weekends of racing at Selinsgrove Speedway have been pushed back after a water leak at the decades-old facility.
Speedway promoters expect a full weekend of racing from April 21-23, with Raceway Park open on April 21, the URC 360/358 Challenge and PASS 305 Sprint Cars on Saturday, and the 410s and IMCA modifieds wrapping up the weekend on Sunday.
According to a social media post last week, promoters tried to get the facility ready for racing, but had to postpone.
“Selinsgrive Speedway was built in 1946, and time has taken its toll on the facility,” promoters wrote on Facebook this week. “We have been battling a massive water leak this week, and have been working diligently to resolve this ongoing issue. While it’s heartbreaking to make this decision, we know it is necessary to cancel the next two weekends of racing to find the main cause of this problem and then make the proper improvements needed to go forward.”
The plan is to use the downtime for infrastructure improvements, organizers said “in hopes we never have to make another unfortunate announcement like this one.”
The first race at the speedway was held in 1946, an American Automobile Association-sanctioned event. The winner was Bill Holland, who would go on to win the Indianapolis 500 in 1949.
The grandstand still in use today at the Speedway was constructed in 1948. Weekly racing cards began there in 1950.