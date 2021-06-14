Good evening it is an honor to be here. Every graduate deserves great recognition and praise for the work they have done. It has been an honor to be a part of the excellence demonstrated in so many ways by the class of 2021. Today, we are ending the final chapter at Selinsgrove Area School District. However, before we step into a whole new world, we need to give thanks to all who have been a part of our story and helped us get here today. You have all made an impact on the graduates seated before us. Thank you for your endless support over the years.
Four years ago, we walked into the high school and thought graduation was such a long time away; however, the future is now — 2021 is here and we’ve made it. As freshmen, we had no idea what was in store for our final journey at Selinsgrove. Then, our world turned upside down and we made history as the masked generation. There is a chance that in the future, people will think we were crazy, but I would prefer if we are remembered as the kids who powered through and proved just how good we were at being able to adapt. Academically we learned more math and English, but the crash course on resilience was more valuable.
You might ask, what did our lesson in resilience and adaptability get us? Since I wasn’t sure, I decided to do what any kid would do – consult Google. I read that “being adaptable means being a perpetual optimist and exhibiting extraordinary resilience” and resilience includes “the ability to acquire new capabilities, perhaps emerging stronger from the struggle." I guess this stuff is resume worthy but also kind of worthless if not applied to life. What I took out of this year was — wait for it — things will not always go your way — kind of like graduation! I know, shocker — life is full of multiple road blocks or brick walls. A much better Google search led me to the Last Lecture by Professor Randy Pausch. I should have known a teacher would be more helpful than Google. In his lecture, Professor Pausch talks about how “The brick walls are there for a reason…. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something.” What I learned from Randy’s tale was truly inspiring and in summary, the biggest obstacles are really opportunities.
This year, we turned brick walls into opportunity. We were dealt a pair of twos and with hard work, we were able to turn them into a royal flush. But what else was there to do? Think about it, we couldn’t switch hands with a friend, they were in the same boat. Maybe we could have sat back and waited for a different hand and claim the one dealt wasn’t fair, but that would have been a waste. Throwing the cards in and quitting would have been foolish. We powered through even as rules changed and ultimately, more brick walls were built. We seized the opportunity to learn how to adapt, conquer, and deal. We have proven our resilience. After four years and a bit of craziness, we are leaving Selinsgrove Area High School to individually pursue our dreams. We did not allow anything or anyone to hold us back. We are prepared to do what is necessary to propel ourselves into the best future possible.
Each and every one of us is ready to be successful. As individuals, we have gained the maturity and self-confidence to make our own decisions. As individuals we might get lonely, and sometimes even ridiculed or harassed. But it is our time to soar and each and every one of us is ready to take on life outside the walls of Selinsgrove High School. In front of me I see courageous individuals who are ready to excel at any challenge. I am humbled and thankful to be surrounded by such amazing people. Thanks to circumstances beyond our control, we are extra prepared to go over, around, or even bust through the next brick wall.
Voltaire believes “Each player must accept the cards life deals him or her but once they are in hand, he or she must alone decide how to play the cards in order to win the game." Class of 2021, you are ready to win at the game called life and prove just how badly you want to succeed. Go heal, teach, build, inspire, beautify, fix, and protect. This past year has been nuts, but we broke through the brick wall and are stronger and better for the struggle. Continue to adapt. Prove your resilience. Things may not always go your way. Make the choice to turn the greatest obstacles into the best opportunities. Be yourself while you trust in each other’s abilities, as well as your own, and the unimaginable will become not only imaginable but attainable. I wish you good luck following your passions and fulfilling your dreams and in the words of the Doctor, “We are all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, eh?”