SELINSGROVE — A brisk start to the kick-off of Saturday’s 42nd annual Market Street Festival didn’t stop thousands of people from jamming downtown Selinsgrove to enjoy the food, games and entertainment.
Temperatures barely reached 60 degrees by 10 a.m. but that didn’t discourage Linda Cook, 48, of Watsontown, from walking the streets in hopes to find the food she was craving.
“I love these fairs and these types of foods as a weekend treat for myself and family,” she said. “And to come out today and see so many people enjoying themselves and being able to be outside is a great sight to see.”
The festival, hosted by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., was canceled for the first time in its history last year because of COVID. This year, unvaccinated visitors were asked to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Stations were set up throughout the downtown.
Vendors included many food favorites, including, kettle corn, potato chips, milkshakes, and sausage and fried turkey sandwiches, as well as baked goods, french fries and many other sweet treats.
There was also several arts and crafts stands, a 5K race and live entertainment.
“Look around and see the beautiful sight,” George Carl, 61, of Kramer said. “You can see so many people and families out enjoying their day and finally it looks like things are returning to normal.”
The event began at 8:30 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m., with it being one of the largest fundraisers for the downtown group.
Money raised is used to help improve efforts to revitalize downtown Selinsgrove.
“It’s exciting just to be part of something again,” Joy Hemlock, of Beaver Springs, said. “With not being able to go many places last year, this is like a fresh of breath air for us all.”