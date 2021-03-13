Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon will go for his second state title tonight after two wins at the PIAA 3A wrestling championships in Hershey today.
Schon, a 2019 state champion, will appear in his third consecutive final after beating Greensburg-Salem's William McChesney, 6-4 in the semifinals at 285 pounds. Schon took a 4-1 lead in the second period on the strength of a reversal and takedown.
He then recorded another takedown in the third period to improve to 38-1 this year.
Schon opened the championships with a second-period pin of Matthew Cruz of Easton in the quarterfinals.
In tonight's final, Schon will meet Nazareth's Sean Kinney (10-1). Kinney, a freshman, beat Isaiah Vance of Hempfield in the other semifinal. Vance dealt Schon his only defeat of the year in the super-regional final last week.
Schon will wrap his stellar career tonight in the final bout of the scholastic season in Pennsylvania. The finals begin at 8 p.m.
Schon is a four-time state medalist, finishing eighth as a freshman, first as a sophomore and second as a junior. He enters his final match 143-7 for his career.