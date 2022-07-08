HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate voted Friday afternoon to concur on the state House’s $42.7 billion budget plan, readying the proposal to be sent to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf.
The budget is more than a week late, with the statutory deadline set for June 30.
The general fund budget plus $2.4 billion remaining in emergency federal funding combine for a proposed $45.2 billion in spending in 2022-23 including record investments in education and the largest environmental spending in 10 years, according to the House Republican Caucus.
Included in the budget are cuts to the state corporate taxes, the first ever Pennsylvania child care tax credit, one-time enhancements to property tax and rent rebates, and a $2.1 billion transfer to the state’s Rainy Day fund.
