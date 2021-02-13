In this image from video, Republican senators and staff talk on the floor after a vote on the motion to allow witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Senate votes 43-57 to acquit Trump
The Daily Item
The U.S. Senate voted 43-57 to acquit former President Donald Trump on charge of inciting an insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Seven Republicans voted with Democrats, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.