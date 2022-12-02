The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night.
Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period.
Tkachuk skated in on a breakaway late in overtime, shook off the Rangers’ Artemi Panarin and beat Igor Shesterkin for his 11th of the season to get the win in his 300th career game.
Blue Jackets 4, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and the Blue Jackets beat the Jets.
Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. He played his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player.
Gustav Nyquist also scored to help Columbus snap a three-game skid. Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a power-play goal for the Jets. David Rittich stopped 22 shots.
Predators 4, Islanders s
NEW YORK — Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves and the Predators beat the Islanders for their seventh victory in nine games. Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-net goals.
The Predators have won nine straight games against the Islanders, the longest active streak against a single opponent. The Predators are 11-1-1 in their last 13 overall against the Islanders. Mathew Barzal scored for New York midway through the third period. The Predators were coming off 4-3 comeback win at New Jersey on Thursday night in which they scored with nine seconds left in the third period and won 33 seconds into overtime. Nashville is 7-1-1 in its last nine.