Seneca B. Kratzer, 97, of Stage Road, McClure, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
He was born April 29, 1925, in McClure, a son of the late Myrle E. and Carrie V. (Fultz) Kratzer. On Aug. 18, 1948, he married Kathryn J. (Gross) Kratzer who preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2016.
Seneca attended McClure area schools.
In his early years, he worked at Ewing’s Hatchery and Laurel Locks Farms until returning home to help with the family business, M.E. Kratzer and Sons General Store.
Seneca was a lifelong active member of Baker’s United Methodist Church in McClure.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working outside and gardening.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney C. and Cindy M. Kratzer and Steven L. and Barbara L. Kratzer, all of McClure; one daughter, Melody A. (Kratzer) Jones; grandchildren and spouses, Cheryl E. (Kratzer) Shellenberger and husband Travis, Kyle B. Kratzer and wife Rachel, Cole M. Kratzer and wife Kristy, Angela R. (Kratzer) Mattern and husband Frank, and Andrea L. Kratzer and significant other Marty Emerick; nine great-grandchildren; Karen Burdge whom he considered a daughter; and Janice L. Fultz whom he considered a sister.
He was preceded in death in addition to his wife by one brother, David H. Kratzer.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Kathy Mercado and Rev. Jim Jacobs officiating.
Burial will follow in Baker’s EUB Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers in his memory may be made to Baker’s EUB Cemetery, 9011 Stage Road, McClure, PA 17841.