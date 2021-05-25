As Deana Carson, of Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, discussed signs of heart issues at a wellness event, one woman paid special attention.
“She recognized the symptoms I was talking about in her mother,” Carson said. “She took her mother to a doctor, and the mother ended up needing to have a heart procedure that month.”
It is events like this that National Senior Health and Fitness Day promotes in helping seniors live their healthiest lives. This year, in a nod to pandemic restrictions, the day will be celebrated twice: Wednesday and October 27.
Having celebrated National Senior Health and Fitness Day for the past several years, Evangelical decided to go ahead with the event this year, with a twist. In lieu of the typical health fair featuring speakers and seminars, the hospital will offer a drive-thru Wednesday at the Miller Center from noon to 2 p.m. Adults ages 55 and beyond are invited to receive a bag filled with health and wellness literature as well as donations from local organizations. The first 100 attendees will receive a free umbrella.
“The bag of information is going to be really helpful,” Carson said. “A lot of people in the community are not aware of what is available to them.”
The Miller Center’s location next to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail offers an extra bit of easy-to-access health during the drive-through event.
“We are encouraging people to take a walk,” Carson said. “Get some fresh air, sunshine and exercise.”
Four educational videos will be available throughout the day. To learn more, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Because of pandemic uncertainty, UPMC decided to celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day on the October 27th date this year hoping CDC guidelines will allow an in-person event by then, said Vickie Dgien, physical therapist at UPMC.
“But as physical therapists, we promote health and wellness on an everyday basis,” she added.
UPMC also has a free wellness program called Age Well, for seniors 55 and up. Age Well members are invited to monthly events and receive a quarterly newsletter with health tips, recipes and a list of free or discounted senior events in the area. Seniors do not need to be UPMC Health Plan members to participate.
Two Geisinger 65 Forward health and wellness centers recently opened, in Shamokin Dam and Milton. They offer same-day appointments, longer visits, on-site lab, imaging and mental health services as well as social and educational activities for Geisinger Gold insurance members age 65 and up.
“We kind of pay homage to (National Senior Health and Fitness Day) on a daily basis here,” said Dr. Richard Smith, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, in Milton. “We have the activities room and the gym and a fitness coordinator here because we do recognize there is a huge link between physical wellness, mental wellness and exercise, and staying healthy.”
Easy does it
A burst of inspiration can send people into an ambitious exercise program that can end up with a burst of pain — some precautions can prevent that.
“I think any time you start a fitness program, consult with your physician first to find restrictions for your own personal health,” Carson said. “Find something that works for you. It can be as simple as taking a walk on the Rail Trail. The Miller Center offers a lot of programs for all age groups.”
Visiting your health care provider is an essential step in starting an exercise program, Dgien said. It’s a chance to establish baseline heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels and discuss any other health concerns.
“When beginning an exercise program, it’s important to start slowly and increase your activity level gradually,” she said. “Start with exercises that are easier on your joints, like walking instead of running, or even pool exercises.”
Outpatient physical therapists can schedule telemedicine visits to discuss concerns like bone health, strength, stretching and endurance, Dgien said. They can also educate people on monitoring their cardiovascular rate when exercising.
A primary care or internal medicine physician will gladly talk with a patient interested in taking on an exercise program.
“We as your physician know you, know your conditions, and can work with you to recommend exercise programs that are beneficial while taking your conditions into consideration,” said Dr. Manzoor Shah, Internal Medicine of Evangelical, Lewisburg. “By doing that we are setting you up on a program that is individualized and one where you can be successful. We also have resources that we can point you to that assist with your health goals and take into consideration limitations.”
Even if people are reluctant to schedule a visit with a health care provider before starting a fitness program, Dr. Smith strongly encouraged it.
“It’s a complex question, whether or not they’re fit to exercise. It’s not frivolous in the least. It’s very important,” he said. “By checking in with us first, we can keep them out of serious problems when they begin that exercise program and make it more fruitful, more beneficial for them.”
A health care visit can rule out underlying medical conditions that have lain hidden and undetected and that could cause bad outcomes if someone smacks a tennis ball or takes a five-mile bike ride without first being examined. It can also keep people from getting discouraged.
“It doesn’t do anybody any good if you go out and start so vigorously the first day that you develop injury or a lot of soreness,” Smith said. “Then you’re not going to do it, and you never have a chance to get into that habit of exercising.”
All three hospitals offer some form of coaching, either through wellness coordinators or physical therapists, to guide people in finding the activities they can enjoy.
“If a senior would have trouble with severe osteoarthritis of the knee, or if they have trouble with balance, you don’t want them to do the wrong kinds of exercise, even at limited lows, because that could result in injury and harm, and then their exercise program is going nowhere,” Smith said.
On your ownSome people like group fitness classes, and some like to go it alone. Either way can improve physical health.
Seniors can join a walking program, either in-person or virtually, Dgien suggested. Start with a short distance and progress a little more each week.
“For those who are more apprehensive about starting a program or who have balance deficits, starting with a physical therapist who can prescribe a specific exercise program would be a safe alternative,” she said.
Walking in your neighborhood is the simplest and least expensive way to reap many health benefits, Smith said.
“It is good for building stamina. It’s good for balance. It is good for flexibility. It helps with weight control and it helps with appetite,” he said. “There’s a lot of data out there that suggests folks who exercise regularly tend to make better food choices. They tend to sleep better. There’s a world of good that comes from that.”
Even people who are homebound can exercise in their own living room with a stationary bicycle or a pedal machine placed on the floor in front of a chair.
“Again, the caveat is that you start slow and go low,” Smith said. “Work your way up.”
There is an ease of exercise at home, but there can also be a lack of motivation, Shah said.
“Find someone or something that inspires you to keep going and make it a routine of being active, to keep you off the couch where you are conserving energy instead of consuming energy and making more,” he said.
“I think having at least a buddy to exercise with will hold you a little more accountable and make you more motivated,” Carson said. “It doesn’t have to be in a gym, but finding a support person is a great thing for anyone to have.”
Silver liningMaintaining physical health affects people in all areas of their life.
“You really can’t be too educated,” Carson said. “The more you learn about your health and body, the better and healthier you are, going into the future. No one knows your body better than you do. You need to know your body and make the right choices.”
As a physical therapist, Dgien sees patients improve and gain more independence each day.
“Being able to go up steps to access a family member’s house. Having improved balance so they’re able to navigate curbs and be able to go to restaurants. It’s not just for their own physical exercise programs, but for community involvement and socialization, as well,” she said.
In our country, many people see retirement as the opportunity to enjoy life even more than when they were working, Shah said.
“To make the most of that time of life, it’s so important to keep moving, to be agile, to focus on good physical wellness,” he said. “That allows you to meet retirement goals like globetrotting around the world, making the most of time with grandchildren, fixing up and maintaining a home, etc.”
Smith sees patients who are stopped by a major event like a heart attack and forced to develop a healthier lifestyle only to find how much happier they are.
“You know, you wouldn’t wish those things (like heart attacks) on anybody,” he said, “but sometimes there is a silver lining to any cloud, and that’s one of those times when that really comes forward, when people begin to understand just how much better they can feel when they do engage in regular exercise.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com