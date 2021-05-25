Need some healthy activity starters to get you going? See if any of these suggestions point you in the right direction.
Don’t change the channel to avoid boring commercials. Take advantage of that time to march in place, lift a few soup cans over your head or walk up and down the steps, said Deana Carson, of Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. and don’t forget to stretch, so important for maintaining flexibility.
“If you don’t use muscles, over time you really will lose them,” she said. “Anything you do can be beneficial. It doesn’t have to be all at once. Even five minutes at a time. Those little things add up.”
Dr. Manzoor Shah, Internal Medicine of Evangelical, Lewisburg, tells his patients they can stay active despite having existing health conditions.
“They should have a ‘can do’ attitude, and that will help them be more active,” he said. “Activity can be simple like doing daily chores, walking, working in the garden, playing with the grandchildren, using exercise equipment at home, joining exercise groups where others may have conditions as well and can motivate you to keep moving.
“Now that the weather is getting warmer, getting out in the fresh air is a great option that still allows for social distancing,” said Vickie Dgien, physical therapist at UPMC. “If you’re looking for motivation, use the Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 26 as a catalyst for your own health and wellness.”
Health experts recommend 150 minutes of aerobic exercise a week, which is easier to accomplish than it sounds, said Dr. Richard Smith, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, in Milton. His suggestion: after each meal, walk five minutes away and five minutes back, five days a week.
“We advise people to walk like they were late to a meeting,” he said. “If you can keep that pace and do that, you’ll pick up 150 minutes in a week.”
That alone can improve blood sugar control, weight control, flexibility, strength, endurance and mental health. It doesn’t have to happen all at once—remember, start slow and go low. But aim for eventually putting in 150 minutes a week.
“Do something that interests you. Pick something that’s fun that you’re going to do on a regular basis,” Smith said. “And then do it. Make a commitment, and do it.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com