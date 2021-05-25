After a lifetime of scheduled work, seniors have earned the right to relax and enjoy the flexibility of free time in their Golden Years, but that doesn’t mean lounging the day away in front of the TV or by the swimming pool.
“We see many individuals who are tired after years of work and they want to relax,” said Dr. Manzoor Shah, Internal Medicine of Evangelical, Lewisburg. “While relaxing is well deserved, when taken to the extreme of being much less active it can compound existing conditions like heart disease, COPD, diabetes, arthritis and more, making them become worse more quickly. Physicians want you to maintain your well-being long into retirement, and getting off the couch and incorporating movement is a great way to do that.”
“Our bodies are meant for movement,” said Vickie Dgien, physical therapist at UPMC. “Maintaining an exercise program that incorporates stretching, strengthening and cardiovascular exercise can help bone and heart health, can help maintain proper body weight and can reduce pain and improve overall mental health.”
Being socially and physically active can benefit almost any medical condition, said Deana Carson, of Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.
“Staying home alone can really take a toll on us mentally, emotionally and physically,” she said. “Now that restrictions are easing a bit, I think it’s important to get out more, safely, and be more physically connected to one another.”
Staying as active as possible helps people in so many ways, said Dr. Richard Smith, Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center in Milton, but it all boils down to the old cliché, “Use it or lose it.” The consequences of not exercising can potentially affect physical health, weight gain, sleep and happiness.
“Mental health doctors know quite well that exercise is a crucial part of any mental health program,” he said. “It does great things for brain chemistry. It also encourages people to get away from social isolation.
“We’ve all been living in some degree of social isolation over the past year with this horrible pandemic, of necessity. But now that things are loosening up a little bit, it creates a good opportunity for seniors to get out with their friends, to exercise in the outdoors and to help relieve some of that isolation. It just makes things a whole lot nicer.”
“When we experience a rainy week of day after day of dreary weather, and the sunshine comes out, you can personally feel like your spirit is brightened,” Shah said. “It is the same with exercise and movement. By taking on activity, whatever it may be—exercise at home, or at a gym, or walking with family—it brightens the spirit. It builds confidence and self-esteem. It makes you realize that you can still do things and accomplish things and builds positivity in all areas of life. Mentally it strengthens you to do and be more.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com