TODAY
Learn how to play Solitaire on the computer
Roundtable to plan summer activities
Bingo
FRIDAY
Fun in your Totes
Watch game show
Bingo
MONDAY
Dietician Scarlet at 10 a.m.
Word searches and coloring
Penny Bingo
TUESDAY
Fair crafts
Proof recipes for booklet
Wheel of Fortune
Bingo
WEDNESDAY
Blueberry Day!
Make blueberry muffins
Wheel of Fortune
Who am I?
Bingo
THURSDAY JULY 15
Indoor sports with bean bag bowling and other games
Go outside if weather is nice
Bingo
FRIDAY JULY 16
Try a new card game
Puzzles
Bingo