TODAY

Learn how to play Solitaire on the computer

Roundtable to plan summer activities

Bingo

FRIDAY

Fun in your Totes

Watch game show

Bingo

MONDAY

Dietician Scarlet at 10 a.m.

Word searches and coloring

Penny Bingo

TUESDAY

Fair crafts

Proof recipes for booklet

Wheel of Fortune

Bingo

WEDNESDAY

Blueberry Day!

Make blueberry muffins

Wheel of Fortune

Who am I?

Bingo

THURSDAY JULY 15

Indoor sports with bean bag bowling and other games

Go outside if weather is nice

Bingo

FRIDAY JULY 16

Try a new card game

Puzzles

Bingo

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you